6:46 PM: If sunset whale-watching (from shore, of course) sounds good, you’re in luck tonight – with more than an hour and a half of daylight left, orcas are off Alki right now, reports Kersti Muul – headed southwest, off the Bathhouse (60th/Alki). Let us know if you see them!

6:48 PM: They’re moving fast, Kersti says – now reported around Alki Point and off Constellation Park.