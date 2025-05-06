TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree trouble near south end of Harbor Avenue

12:02 PM:According to police-radio exchanges, a tree hit by a truck has fallen into overhead cables across part of the 3200 block of Harbor Avenue, and it’s causing trouble as other trucks continue hitting it, so police are working to close that stretch of the street until it can be removed. We’re heading over for a look.

12:47 PM: Couldn’t get a photo but avoid the Harbor/ Spokane intersection. Drivers are being diverted east and uphill via City View to Admiral and it’s gridlock on very narrow streets.