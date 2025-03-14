WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter-assisted search for carjacking suspects

11:02 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is joining SPD‘s search for two carjacking suspects. According to emergency radio traffic it happened in the Westwood Village area, but the carjackers already have abandoned the Acura SUV they stole. They’re looking for two suspects, one described as wearing all black, with a black face mask, and a gun; they were reported to be running on 25th SW. … Officers report having stopped a possible suspect in the area.

11:11 PM: The ground search includes a K-9, so if you’re in the area, you may hear police’s obligatory announcements of that.

11:30 PM: They’re still searching, including to the north and east of WWV.

11:39 PM: They’ve exhausted the possibilities for now, so the helicopter’s leaving. No further info on the incident, but we’ll of course follow up and add any additional information when it’s available.