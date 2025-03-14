West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter-assisted search for carjacking suspects

March 14, 2025 11:02 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news | Westwood

11:02 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is joining SPD‘s search for two carjacking suspects. According to emergency radio traffic it happened in the Westwood Village area, but the carjackers already have abandoned the Acura SUV they stole. They’re looking for two suspects, one described as wearing all black, with a black face mask, and a gun; they were reported to be running on 25th SW. … Officers report having stopped a possible suspect in the area.

11:11 PM: The ground search includes a K-9, so if you’re in the area, you may hear police’s obligatory announcements of that.

11:30 PM: They’re still searching, including to the north and east of WWV.

11:39 PM: They’ve exhausted the possibilities for now, so the helicopter’s leaving. No further info on the incident, but we’ll of course follow up and add any additional information when it’s available.

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter-assisted search for carjacking suspects"

  • Manager Mom March 14, 2025 (11:18 pm)
    So scary! I was just at Westwood Village too. I know that I am extram a cautious when I’m there, where I never used to be. Day or night, always someone sketchy hanging around. I hope they catch them and the victim is ok.

  • Allison March 14, 2025 (11:19 pm)
    Helicopter still in circles around delridge and Cloverdale 

  • EJ March 14, 2025 (11:19 pm)
    Currently hearing police zooming northbound on 35th and helicopter activity in north arbor heights.

  • Resident March 14, 2025 (11:24 pm)
    Flying west now over Sealth / Holden / ThistleStay inside! 

  • Heavy sigh March 14, 2025 (11:24 pm)
    Please stop with the helicopter keeping us awake. They already abandoned the car. Even if they find a suspect, seems unlikely they will receive meaningful punishment. See, for example, $100k bail for Roxhill shooting suspect with a previous gun offense.  So over it.

  • 1994 March 14, 2025 (11:24 pm)
    More teens with guns causing problems? I would not be surprised if the answer ends up to be yes. I hope the K-9 gets a catch!

  • A local March 14, 2025 (11:27 pm)
    Im on 25th and thistle and the helicopter keeps buzzing around, has been since 11. It woke me up
    If they havent found them by now, they are not going to. They are probably long gone.

  • jmafia@gmail.com March 14, 2025 (11:29 pm)
    Its scary but also calming i guess

  • WiseWoman March 14, 2025 (11:31 pm)
    Yup I have pics of Guardian One and of police searching and police stopping to post up.So sad bc this neighborhood over here has real nice people and basic houses in this area.

