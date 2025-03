(Photos sent by Natalie)

Thanks for the tips and photos. A Waste Management truck is on its side at Marine View Drive and 46th (where a “ghost bike” still serves as a reminder of a deadly crash). Apparently no injuries in this, as SFD was not sent so it doesn’t appear on the online log.

66-year-old Steve Hulsman was riding a bicycle at that intersection when he was killed in a collision in December 2023.