West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 tomorrow! Latest previews and notes

We’re now hours away – less than 20, to be exact – from the biggest West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day ever, ~650 sales of all sizes, all kinds, all locations, all around the peninsula and a bit beyond! The map is here; the printable list is here (the former is updated, the latter is not so if you’re using it, cross-reference the list of last-minute cancellations on the map page).

Every year, West Seattle Commmunity Garage Sale Day draws hundreds of first-time sellers – and many repeat sellers. We don’t have exact numbers; in a data-laden world, we’ve chosen to keep running WSCGSD one of those rare almost-analog events. We know about the repeaters because when we review the registration forms, we recognize the names. And n some cases the addresses.

So we can tell you that the collectors/history fans – Mike and John (above) – who set up at the northeast corner of California/Genesee are back, a sale so big it’s registered twice, #184 and #302. (While you’re there, the multi-seller courtyard at Hotwire Coffeehouse, #155, is just to the south.) Another returnee is the big Art Glass Sale, #94, at 3241 47th SW. Here’s a pic they sent of a new item this year, glass bumblebees:

And the fundraising plant sale at 3703 SW 107th, Sale #656, is a multi-year returnee – benefiting a lung-cancer-fighting event in the past, now benefiting other causes that have affected her family. This sale is open extra days after WSCGSD. … Another benefit sale that’s a WSCGSD returnee is Sale 499, 5637 42nd Ave SW, open today too, raising money for a camp that serves kids with disabilities.

One more mention – unusual items! Nick has vintage electronics including arcade stuff from 1977, Sale #372:

We hope to add some more “unusual item” numbers here but have to move on and get this preview published – again, WSCGSD’s official hours are 9 am-3 pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 9), but some sellers start early and/or end late.

P.S. If you’re a seller and never got the “official sign” template from us, we may have missed some addresses in the group mail so you can email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – to get it.