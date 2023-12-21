UPDATE: Driver hits bicycle rider on Marine View Drive

6:31 PM: A man riding a bicycle is seriously hurt after a driver hit him near Marine View Drive and 46th SW just after 6 pm, according to what firefighters are telling doctors at Harborview via radio. The man is described as about 40 years old and will be taken to the hospital.

6:34 PM: Police are on scene and investigating; they told dispatch that the rider’s injuries are life-threatening. We don’t know the driver’s status; we’re going to the scene to try to find out.

7:32 PM: The scene had cleared by the time we got there. We have an inquiry out with SFD regarding the victim but might not be able to learn more about the investigation before tomorrow morning.

7:50 PM: SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells WSB the victim is actually in his mid-60s and was assessed as being in critical condition when transported.