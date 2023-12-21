West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

45℉

UPDATE: Driver hits bicycle rider on Marine View Drive

December 21, 2023 6:31 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

6:31 PM: A man riding a bicycle is seriously hurt after a driver hit him near Marine View Drive and 46th SW just after 6 pm, according to what firefighters are telling doctors at Harborview via radio. The man is described as about 40 years old and will be taken to the hospital.

6:34 PM: Police are on scene and investigating; they told dispatch that the rider’s injuries are life-threatening. We don’t know the driver’s status; we’re going to the scene to try to find out.

7:32 PM: The scene had cleared by the time we got there. We have an inquiry out with SFD regarding the victim but might not be able to learn more about the investigation before tomorrow morning.

7:50 PM: SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells WSB the victim is actually in his mid-60s and was assessed as being in critical condition when transported.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Driver hits bicycle rider on Marine View Drive"

  • Alki resident December 21, 2023 (6:50 pm)
    Reply

    Please update if possible. I know many people in Arbor Heights and surrounding area. Praying he makes it. 

    • WSB December 21, 2023 (6:54 pm)
      Reply

      Soon as I hear back what my partner finds out at the scene; will also be pinging SFD for official evaluation of the victim’s condition during transport to Harborview.

  • Foop December 21, 2023 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    This is a common bike route. Our roads are far too dangerous and drivers too distracted and reckless lately.

  • AlkiCyclist December 21, 2023 (7:25 pm)
    Reply

    We need barriers and protection along our main cycle routes. Until we get that we will continue to have cars killing people on bikes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.