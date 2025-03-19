PHOTOS: Fauntleroy Community Association’s 2025 Food Fest annual meeting, and what’s next in the neighborhood

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Fauntleroy neighbors gathered Tuesday night for one of the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s biggest events of the year — the FCA Annual Meeting and Food Fest at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

The popular yearly event (see WSB coverage of last year’s fest) featured food and drink samples from local purveyors, tables hosted by local community groups, and a brief FCA business meeting to elect next year’s FCA board:

From left to right, that’s Reed Haggerty (FCA’s newest board member), David Haggerty, president Frank Immel, vice president Catherine Bailey, treasurer Alan Grainger, Amber Heinemann, Meredith Sciarrio and Bruce Butterfield. Other board members for the upcoming year include David Follis, secretary Kris Ilgenfritz, Susan Lantz-Dey, Mike Dey, and Bill Wellington. This slate of officers was presented and approved unanimously by those in attendance on Tuesday night.

Unsurprisingly, the popularity of the Food Fest is driven largely by — you guessed it — the food! Here’s some of it:

…those tasty morsels are bruschetta bites courtesy of Nola’s Events catering:

Other delicious food samples were provided by Endolyne Joe’s (picadillo empanadas), Wildwood Market (chicken salad), The Birdhouse (coffee, cookies, and sweets), Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering (pupusas) which operates The Hall at Fauntleroy, and The Unsweetened Tooth (phyllo cups, brownies, and mousse):

Other local organizations also had goodies to offer, including Village Green Senior Living West Seattle (WSB sponsor) with their chocolate-covered strawberries:

As guests arrived at the event, FCA board members Alan Grainger, Meredith Sciarrio and David Follis were ready to sign people in and help them sign up for FCA membership or renew their annual dues:

About halfway through the event was the brief business meeting, facilitated by FCA president Frank Immel (who took over from longtime president Mike Dey earlier this year):

Immel thanked all the neighbors, vendors and organizations who attended the event, and the volunteers who made it possible, and talked about FCA’s mission as a community group. He also encouraged neighbors to get involved in their community, and acknowledged elected officials in attendance, in particular Chris Lampkin (who serves on King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s staff, and is also a Fauntleroy neighbor). Immel also took a moment to recognize those we’ve lost, such as loyal FCA supporter Dave Allen (who, along with his wife, were part of the group that founded and advocated for Cove Park) and WSB’s own Patrick Sand (who was a mainstay covering events in Fauntleroy and throughout the area), both of whom passed away unexpectedly late last year. Immel then announced some upcoming events, introduced the slate of officers and asked for a vote (which was unanimous in approval), before adjourning the brief business portion and encouraging people to stick around and enjoy the food and fellowship (which lasted for another 45 minutes or so).

Attendees also visited and talked with representatives from a variety of organizations, including The Whale Trail, Seal Sitters, West Seattle Bike Connections, A Cleaner Alki, Invest in Youth (which does tutoring locally at Roxhill and Sanislo), Seattle Nature Alliance, Center for Active Living (formerly known as the Senior Center), and Morgan Community Association sharing a booth with the West Seattle wing of the Emergency Communication Hubs Network:

Fauntleroy area groups in attendance included FCA itself, Fauntleroy Church, the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Fauntleroy Children’s Center, and Fauntleroy Watershed Council (showing off their new digital wayfinding service for Fauntleroy Park):

Representatives from Washington State Ferries were on hand to answer questions about ferry service and the upcoming dock expansion project (recent WSB coverage here and here):

Seattle Police officers were also in attendance to talk with neighbors:

SPD’s Mobile Precinct vehicle was originally going to make an appearance at the event, but was unavailable due to maintenance. Across the peninsula, other SPD staff were at the Southwest Precinct community meeting which was happening at the same time.

UPCOMING FCA EVENTS:

ANNUAL EGG HUNT: (link here) Saturday, April 12, at 1 pm, in the back parking lot of the Fauntleroy Children’s Center. Don’t be late, the eggs will go fast! Volunteers needed to hide eggs! (WSB coverage of last year’s hunt)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: (link here) Saturday April 26, from 9 am – 3 pm in the Fauntleroy Church parking lot.

CHOIR CONCERT: Boeing Employees Choir, Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church in the sanctuary. This premier choir is comprised primarily

of Boeing employees, retirees, and family members. Admission by donation (suggested $10)

FUTURE MEETINGS: FCA meets most months at 6 pm on the second Tuesday at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, open to the public. The next two meetings are April 8 and May 13.