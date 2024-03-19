HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Community Association’s annual meeting and Food Fest

6:14 PM: If you live/work in Fauntleroy, this event is for you: The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s annual membership meeting, best known as the Food Fest, is happening until ~8 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). Local food/beverage businesses are here with food samples and local nonprofits/organizations are here with information. Updates to come!

6:22 PM: We’ve taken a quick spin around the room. Food and drink samples are courtesy of local businesses including Wildwood Market, the newly opened bel gatto, The Unsweetened Tooth, and Nola’s Events. Nonprofits and other organizations you’ll see include not only the FCA itself, which is selling brand-new Fauntleroy sweatshirts ($50):

… but also West Seattle Bike Connections, The Whale Trail, Morgan Community Association, Seattle Public Utilities with information about the Fauntleroy Creek culverts project, and Seattle Police (the mobile precinct is parked out on California SW for an “open house”).

6:40 PM: Also here – the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Seal Sitters, and sharing a table on the south side of the room with MoCA, the West Seattle wing of the Emergency Communication Hubs Network, with a practical quick thing you can learn regarding preparedness:

Those props are there so you can learn how to deal with utilities in case of disaster – for your gas meter, how to turn it off, and for your water heater, how to access that water if service is otherwise interrupted. …Meantime, back on the Food Fest side of the event, The Birdhouse is here too, and of course so is Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering, which operates The Hall at Fauntleroy. Coming up at 7 pm-ish, the festivities stop down briefly for the annual FCA officer election. (P.S. Stop by the FCA table to find out more about the 1 pm Sunday, March 24, egg hunt that the organization is presenting!)