TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 23, 2026. No Seattle World Cup match today – next one’s at noon tomorrow.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service continues until 11 pm Wednesday. Monday’s high was 86; today’s forecast is for sunshine and a high around 80. Sunrise is starting to get later, 5:12 am today; sunset will again be at 9:11 pm (latest of the year, staying there until June 30).

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, as shown on the the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!