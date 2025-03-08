Digital wayfinding comes to Fauntleroy Park

(Photo by Dave Gershgorn)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

Digital wayfinding in Fauntleroy Park has just gone live.

The Fauntleroy Watershed Council is introducing this resource so that anyone with a smartphone can navigate the park’s well-maintained trails and learn about points of interest along the way. It works like this:

-Locate the poster showing the map below on the kiosk at the SW Barton or 97th St. entrance to the park. (You may instead go directly to fauntleroywatershed.org/index.php/park to access the map.)

-Scan the QR code on the poster to download a geo-referenced map using Avenza Maps from fauntleroywatershed.org. (You may instead download a static map to use as a guide.)

The program will follow you as you walk the trail and provide information about points of interest when you come to them.

With input from other volunteers, Tracy Randle and Sam To worked on the project over several months. They were drawn to the technical challenge as well as by wayfinding’s potential as an education tool. Chris Nack made sure that users will find the map and text about points of interest on the council’s website (fauntleroywatershed.org).

“This initial edition of the map incorporates existing points of interest,” Tracy said, including the tree walk created in 2023. “It’s now our baseline for adding features that visitors suggest and as habitat features change over time.”

Members of the project team will be demonstrating the map during the Fauntleroy Community Association Annual Meeting and Food Fest on March 18, starting at 6 pm in The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). Park visitors may submit updates to the map anytime at fauntleroywatershed.org/index.php/contact.