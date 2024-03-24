West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Egg-hunt season off and running with Fauntleroy Community Association event

March 24, 2024 7:25 pm
 Fauntleroy | Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news

Big fun this afternoon on the playground behind Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, where egg-hunt season began with one presented by the Fauntleroy Community Association. First volunteers – led by coordinator Candace Blue – hid eggs:

Then it was time to let the kids 4 and under have the first chance to find some:

FCA also presents a pumpkin search in the fall – at a somewhat more leisurely pace.

West Seattle has more than half a dozen other egg hunts yet to come next weekend – here’s our updated list.

