FERRIES: Governor hopes delaying hybrid-electric conversions will return system to full service

(September 11, 2023, photo of M/V Wenatchee en route to Vigor, courtesy “Boating Motes”)

Washington State Ferries has operated at reduced service for years, including a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. Now Gov. Bob Ferguson has announced he’s delaying the next two hybrid-electric boat conversions in hopes that will enable the WSF system to return to full strength. That affects Vigor on Harbor Island, where M/V Wenatchee‘s conversion continues, and two more are scheduled. Here’s the announcement:

Governor Bob Ferguson announced today he will delay hybrid-electric conversion for two of the state’s largest ferries, putting Washington on the path to restoring full domestic ferry service by this summer. As a result of this plan, Washington State Ferries will have 18 operating vessels in the water for the first time since 2019. Full domestic service is considered 21 vessels with 18 in the water at any time. Ferguson is delaying the ferry conversion until after World Cup 2026, which is scheduled from June 26 through July 6. Converting the ferries removes them from service for an extended period of time. For example, the Wenatchee, the first Washington State Ferries vessel to undergo hybrid-electric conversion, will have been out of service at least 22 months by the time the conversion is completed this summer. … … Since the pandemic, Washington State Ferries has operated on a reduced schedule, significantly impacting Washingtonians who rely on ferry service. Right now, for example, commuters who travel by ferry between Bremerton and Seattle — one of the state’s busiest ferry routes — must wait more than two hours between boats every day. This action will improve those wait times. Delaying the hybrid-electric conversion for the remaining two ferries prioritizes improved ferry service, especially ahead of major events like the World Cup in summer 2026. …

None of the three boats being converted serve the Triangle Route, but their availability would reverse the domino effect on this route and others. The Vashon-based coalition Islanders for Ferry Action issued a statement saying in part, “For Vashon Island and the broader Fix Our Ferries coalition, this is a game-changing victory. As outlined in WSF’s official August 2023 Service Restoration Plan, the Triangle Route (Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth) is designated as the first priority for full restoration — and that moment has arrived.”

Meantime, the governor says he wants to build new electric ferries, so WSF’s procurement process for up to five new ones will continue. Bids are due next month.