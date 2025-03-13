13 notes for your West Seattle Monday

(Latest image from SDOT ‘live’ camera in The Junction – refresh page for updates)

Here’s our “what’s happening” list today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COFFEE/COCOA WITH COPS: Drop in to talk with local police during a casual conversation event at QED Coffee in High Point (6070 35th SW), 10 am-noon.

BABY STORY TIME: Canceled today at Southwest Library.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week and get briefed on current issues such as what’s happening in the Legislature, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

ALKI STANDBY GENERATOR MEET-AND-GREET: 4:30 to 5:30 pm, “rain or shine,” the team for this upcoming project at 63rd/Beach Drive will be on site to explain the planned work and answer questions, as previewed here.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. (4034A California SW).

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday, doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Three Monday night places to play! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Another location for Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, it’s your turn to sing during karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!