GOT QUESTIONS? ‘Informational meet and greet’ announced for Alki Point pump station generator project

If you have questions about the Alki Standby Generator Project – toward the south end of the Alki Point Healthy Street’s Beach Drive stretch – you can get answers during an “informational meet and greet” just announced for next Monday, March 24:

Are you interested in learning more about upcoming construction in your neighborhood? Please join us for an informational meet and greet at Constellation Park on Monday, March 24.

Members of the project team will be onsite to answer your questions and provide an overview of upcoming construction work this spring. The meet and greet will be followed by an optional site walk for those interested in seeing how crews will move throughout the neighborhood along the conduit route.

Event details:

WHEN: Monday, March 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Constellation Park (Beach Dr SW and 63rd Ave SW)

The meet and greet will start at Constellation Park, then move along the construction work area.

We are hosting this rain or shine. Please dress for the weather accordingly. We hope you can join us!