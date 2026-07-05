WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen burgundy Vanagon; found license plate

Two reports:

STOLEN VANAGON: Hilarie hopes you might help find her classic van, stolen from the street overnight:

Our beloved 1988 Volkswagen Vanagon was stolen from outside our home last night in West Seattle. This van means a lot to our family and has been part of countless adventures over the years. We’re hoping our community can help us find it. Vehicle Description:

• 1988 Volkswagen Vanagon

• Dark burgundy color

• Washington plate: 918 YSU

• Distinctive Vanagon body style with tinted windows

• Tow hitch on rear bumper Stolen from the Arbor Heights area of West Seattle. If you see it parked anywhere, driving around, listed for sale, or have any information at all, please … contact the police immediately. Even the smallest tip could help.

We’ll add the SPD # when we get it.

FOUND LICENSE PLATE: Megan wonders if this might have belonged to a stolen car:

She saw it in the grass along 60th SW between Hanford and Hinds.