WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday school changes, plus weather/traffic/transit info

(“Live” SDOT camera looking east at 35th/Roxbury)

Welcome to Thursday, February 6! Some snow’s on the ground again this morning, so that’s brought school changes, and we start our morning report with those.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Remote learning again today, but on a regular schedule:

Due to snow and hazardous road conditions, all Seattle Public Schools will be in remote instruction today. Buildings will be closed, and there will be no in-person instruction. Remote instruction will operate on a regular school schedule. Families should expect instructions from your student’s school. Please ensure their SPS electronic device is prepped and ready for learning. Morning and afternoon activities are canceled, as well as all athletic events.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL: 2-hour late start, doors open 10:15 am, classes start 10;30 am, no morning bus service.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL: 10 am start.

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL: 2-hour late start.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE: 10:30 am start.

HOLY ROSARY: 2-hour late start, doors open 10:15 am.

SUMMIT ATLAS: 2-hour late start – doors open 10:20 am, classes start 10:30 am.

TILDEN SCHOOL: 2-hour late start.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Late start again today – 10 am.

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 2-hour late start.

VASHON ISLAND SD: 1.5-hour late start.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HS: 10 am start.

Please text/call 206-293-6302 with any other school changes – we’ll keep adding.

Also this morning:

WEATHER INFO

The Winter Weather Advisory, with the possibility of more snow, continues until 10 am today … The Cold Weather Advisory alert, for nighttime temperatures possibly into the low 20s, will be in effect 10 pm tonight until 10 am Friday.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro – Check metrowinter.com for changes in our area – as of 6 am, no major routing changes here.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

ALSO OF NOTE: SDOT’s winter-response map