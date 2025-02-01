WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes!

(Recent sunny day at Alki – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening on your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: First February 2025 class is at 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), all levels welcome.

THREE LITTLE BIRDS REOPENS: As previewed here last night, the shop opens today in its new location at 3270 California SW, 10 am-5:30 pm.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ADMISSIONS FAIR: Not in West Seattle but some local SPS schools are expected to participate. 10 am-2 pm at district HQ in SODO (3rd/Lander).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

WASHINGTON STATE BLACK LEGACY INSTITUTE GRAND OPENING: 11 am speeches, noon ribboncutting, followed by art-exhibit preview, until 2:30 pm at the new history institution headquartered at 2656 42nd SW.

LEAPS AND BOUNDS WOMEN’S CLOTHING SWAP: As previewed here, you’re invited to swap clothes and accessories 11 am-3 pm at WSUU, to benefit local nonprofit Leaps and Bounds Children’s Therapy. (7141 California SW)

MUSIC FEST AT THE SPOT: 11 am-11 pm, free all-day-all-night music festival at The Spot West Seattle, all ages, see the hour-by-hour lineup here. (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LOW TIDE ARTS OPEN HOUSE: New art studio at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) invites you to visit 11 am-5 pm, as previewed here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Canceled again today because Paper Boat Booksellers is moving.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN, WITH NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here, with Vietnamese New Year celebration noon-2 pm today. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HEART-TENDING GRIEF AND YOGA WORKSHOP: Experiencing grief? This workshop is for you, 1-5 pm at Bohemian Studios (4801 Fauntleroy Way SW), details in our calendar listing.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 1 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) – our calendar listing details the January book up for discussion today.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Romantic Cello performs, doors at 2 pm, music at 2:30 pm, tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free, drop-in, at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

BABY GROUP: At Viva Arts, Baby Massage Class, 3-4:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School hosts Ingraham – girls’ varsity at 4 pm, boys’ varsity at 5:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 5-9 pm, dine at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW), give them the code shown in our calendar listing, and you’ll be helping the West Seattle High School Class of 2026 ASB.

LIVE AT C & P: 6-8 pm. Steff Jetson at C & P Coffee, solo acoustic music, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: A.G. Joints, Beatbox Panda, Will FM, 6:30 pm, no cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues all month. 6:30 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

THE BYRD ENSEMBLE, WITH TICKET DEAL: Acclaimed vocal ensemble performs Renaissance music from Scotland and England, 7:30 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd/Genesee) – get tickets here; use code WSBLOG30 at checkout for discount.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Jay Fiddy hosts a night of PNW Hip-Hop with PXSSION, JUST BLU3, HYBRID HOUND, CARTER COSTELLO, PEYDAY, 8 pm, $10 at the door, which opens at 7. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, always a DJ. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday-night singers at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!