BIZNOTE: Low Tide Arts opening in Fauntleroy

The latest wave of business openings includes a sizable dose of the arts. Today, we have news that Low Tide Arts is about to open a studio in the Fauntleroy Church building, with a “studiowarming” chance to visit this weekend. The founder, teaching artist Kim Hamlet (right), says Low Tide Arts will be a “nonprofit community art studio … offering art classes, workshops, and open studio hours for youth and adults.” Kim is a West Seattle resident who “spent 15 years working as a graphic designer before transitioning to teaching art and founding Low Tide Arts.” The motivation for Kim’s first business? “The goal of giving back to the creative community here in West Seattle.” You can visit Saturday (February 1) between 11 am to 5 pm. Fauntleroy Church is at 9140 California SW.