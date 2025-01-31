BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Three Little Birds ready to reopen at new location

Three Little Birds proprietor Jennifer Young sent that photo to show that her shop’s new location at 3270 California SW is ready to go, and it’ll be open to shoppers tomorrow (Saturday, February 1) – 10 am to 5:30 pm. “Grand Opening Event coming soon!” At the new location, Three Little Birds will be in the same building as Young’s other shops, Alair and Dylan. She announced the new location about a month ago. Meantime, the spot that Three Little Birds vacated at 4736 California SW is now listed as available for lease.