Interested in (almost) new clothes, shoes, purses? Swap event coming up in West Seattle!

Leaps and Bounds Children’s Therapy is organizing a women’s-clothing (and accessories) swap-and-shop event for February 1st in West Seattle, and sponsoring WSB for the next week to amplify the plan. Here’s the announcement:

Want to update your wardrobe and support your local community? Join Leaps and Bounds Children’s Therapy for a Women’s Clothing Swap on Saturday, February 1st, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 7141 California Ave SW (Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation).

Participants are encouraged to drop off their gently used women’s clothing in advance to help streamline the swap. Donations can be placed in the designated bin by the sunflower wall in the parking lot on California Ave during drop-off hours (Monday–Thursday, 10:30 AM–6:30 PM, and Friday, 10:30 AM–4:30 PM). For added convenience, pick-up is available within West Seattle for a $20 fee. If space allows, day-of donations will also be accepted.

Entry on swap day is $20, and proceeds go directly to supporting Leaps and Bounds’ and our West Seattle families. You can purchase tickets in advance as well as a raffle ticket for a chance at early entry to get first pick at the fabulous finds at leapsandboundswa.org/swap

Participants are encouraged to bring gently used women’s clothing (clothes, shoes, purses/accessories) that are clean, in good condition, and free from stains. Be sure to label your donations with your name and contact information in case of any mix-ups. No personal undergarments please.

This swap is more than a clothing exchange — it’s a chance to meet new people, support a local business, and contribute to a sustainable community effort. For details or to schedule a pick-up, email swap@leapsandboundswa.org. Take advantage of this great opportunity to refresh your wardrobe and connect with the community!