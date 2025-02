4:06 PM: Thanks to Dörte for the tip. The Seattle Public Utilities water-trouble map confirms a break at 34th/Juneau, with more than 30 customers affected. SPU hopes to have it fixed within a few hours. This is just a block north of an 8-inch pipe break one week ago.

5:33 PM: This one, like the one last week, was fixed so fast, crews were gone before we got there to check it out.