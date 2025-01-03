YOU CAN HELP: Skunk Works Robotics seeking support as 2025 season begins

(2023 photo courtesy FIRST Robotics)

Tomorrow starts the 2025 “build” season for Skunk Works Robotics, a regional club (shown above when they went to the world championships in 2023). They’re looking for support – here’s the explanation:

Looking for a way to give back to our community this holiday season? Skunk Works Robotics, a local FIRST Robotics team comprised of students in grades 8-12 from the Burien and West Seattle communities, is asking for help in raising funds for this season’s robot-build season that starts January 4. The team is currently running a fundraising campaign that is being matched by a very generous supporter up to $5,000, and although they have raised over $4,000, they have extended their goal deadline and need our help in getting to the $5,000 mark by January 15. This match is especially critical, as they have come up against unexpected and unbudgeted monthly building rental costs starting in January. These unexpected costs could hinder their ability to provide scholarships and fully fund their build and travel season, which involves designing and building a 125 lb. competition robot in 8 weeks, and traveling to two local competitions, the regional competition in Cheney, WA, and hopefully with your support, the FIRST Robotics Worlds competition in Houston, Texas, which they last attended in 2023.

Skunk Works Robotics is a 4-H community team and has served Highline and Seattle students for over 18 years. The team’s volunteer coaches and mentors, some of whom have been with the team since its inception in 2016, provide an invaluable, hands-on STEM education to any local student, regardless of financial situation, and have helped the team boast a 100% college acceptance rate and access to successful careers in STEM fields.

You can learn more at their website https://www.skunkworks1983.com/. Donations can be made online at their Donate page or by mailing a check made out to Skunk Works Robotics Booster Club, P.O. Box 81062, Seattle, WA 98108 – just note your donation is for the Matching Campaign, which ends January 15. Follow along on their 2025 season here.