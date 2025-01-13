YOU CAN HELP: Here are your local volunteering options for MLK Day of Service

(Students volunteering at Lincoln Park on MLK Day of Service 2024 – photo by forest steward Lisa McGinty)

By Aspen Anderson

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

A reader asked WSB to compile a list of volunteering opportunities for MLK Day of Service next Monday (January 20). Local options aren’t plentiful, but here’s what we’ve found so far.

Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association: Plant Trees

Event: Plant Trees for MLK Day of Service

Plant native trees and shrubs, remove invasive plants and mulch new plantings.

Time: 10:00 am – 01:00 pm

Location: Pigeon Point Park, 1901 SW Genesee

Registration: Sign up as an individual or group on the DNDA website

Bring: Dress for rain or shine with long pants, layers, closed-toe shoes and rain gear. Bring water and work gloves if you have them. Youth under 18 need a signed waiver.

They provide: Tools, gloves, light snacks, and training on restoration activities and safety.

Green Seattle Partnership: Lincoln Park

Event: Lincoln Park – MLK Day of Service

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Lincoln Park, West Seattle

Help remove invasive plants (e.g. blackberry, ivy, holly) and make room for native trees and plants.

Registration: Register here (a few spots are left)

Bring: Dress for winter Seattle weather. Bring a signed Youth Participant Waiver Form if under 18. Wear closed-toe, sturdy shoes or boots. Bring a personal water bottle, garden/work gloves (if you have them), and dress in NW layers.

Where to Meet: Near the map kiosk in the NORTH parking lot on Fauntleroy Way SW (and SW Rose St).

Parking: NORTH parking lot or street parking on Fauntleroy Way.

Bus: The RapidRide C Line stops at SW Rose St by the parking lot.

Contact: Lisa McGinty (lmcginty206@gmail.com), WSHS Earth Club Leaders: tatumpaddock20@gmail.com or cmlewis260@gmail.com.

Neighborhood House

Event: MLK Day of Service – Facility Cleanup

At Neighborhood House High Point, this volunteer opportunity focuses on cleaning and organizing various sites to ensure welcoming and functional spaces for families. Pick up trash, dust windows, organize boxes, power wash, beautify playgrounds, organize files, and move furniture.

Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm (volunteers are encouraged to dedicate 4 hours.)

Location: 6400 Sylvan Way SW

Registration: Register here

Bring: Dress comfortably for cleaning and outdoor work.

A Cleaner Alki: Lincoln Park

The local cleanup coalition says Genesee Hill Elementary School is organizing a Block Drop cleanup at Lincoln Park for MLK Jr. Day. Participants can meet at the south parking lot near the ferry dock, with options to head into the upper park or down to the beach. Additional park-sprucing projects may be available, especially near the beach.

Time: Monday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Lincoln Park / South Lot, 8617 Fauntleroy Way SW

Parking: Park in the south lot by the water side near the birdhouse.

Bus: The RapidRide C Line stops nearby.

Registration: No registration required. All are welcome to join.

YMCA West Seattle (WSB sponsor)

Event: Annual MLK Day of Service (Details TBD)

The YMCA in West Seattle typically organizes volunteer activities in honor of MLK Day, although nothing formal has been published yet.

Registration: It is recommended to register as a volunteer in advance.

Keep an eye on the YMCA’s website for updates and specific event details.

Find more volunteer opportunities outside of West Seattle here and here. And if you have anything local to add – please let us know, westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can add it – thank you!