The report and photo are from Cam:

My 2014 black Chevrolet Corvette, Washington license plate BZD3572, was stolen on 1/19/2025 at 2:05 AM on the 27xx block of 60th Ave SW in West Seattle. The car has a white “Live Long and Prosper” Spock (Star Trek) hand decal on the Passenger side rear panel. I can be emailed at x.cw.x@outlook.com or called at 425-686-8232 for any information regarding the vehicle.