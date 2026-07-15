Remembering John A. Kosmach, 1955-2026

Family and friends are remembering John Kosmach, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of our dear brother and father.

John August Kosmach, born August 19, 1955 in Seattle, passed away July 2, 2026, at the age of 70, in Kirkland, at Evergreen Hospice Care, of complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was the first son of Mary and August (Kossy) Kosmach.

John lived in West Seattle from when he was born to the day of his death. He was baptized at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle. He graduated from West Seattle High School.

An avid sports fan, he liked watching all sports but had a passion for the Seattle Seahawks. Through the years he enjoyed gambling, old cars, golf, pizza, and beer. He also liked to lie out in the sun and get a tan. Sometimes at Alki Beach, which he loved. In later years of our parents’ lives, John also helped out with the yard work, making it easier for them.

As a young boy, a few anecdotes happened that are remembered. One is when he was playing in the trees and got his foot caught in the “V” of a tree branch. He yelled, “Go get my Mom!”

Another event had to do with shrimp. As a boy he did not like it. One evening the family had shrimp for dinner so, not wanting to eat it, he stuffed the shrimp into his shirt and went outside walking along the sidewalk and the shrimp was falling out of his shirt. Needless to say, dad caught him.

John was not known for his culinary attributes. It was mentioned that he never used the stove in his apartment. Always preferring the quick cooking of the microwave. A chef shudders somewhere.

During his work years he enjoyed several jobs. He worked for Rainier Brewery, Shasta Beverage, and Roadway Express as a forklift driver. Also, Boeing, Stovers food truck, and Sysco warehouse.

Early in his years he signed up to be a tissue donor. Part of tissue donation is taking eye tissue. So, someone may be able to see again because of his thoughtfulness.

John is survived by many relatives. He was number four in a family of eight children.

John is also survived by his daughter Julissa Kosmach, sisters – Kathleen Kosmach-Omero, Janet Picinich (Jim), Sharon Scherer (Steve), Carol Deutsch (Gordon), Chris VanderHeyden (Mike), and Mary Theresa Kosmach. Brother – David (Kimberly) Kosmach. Nieces – Krista Zeissel (Colin), Jessica Scherer, Stephanie Scherer, Jennifer VanderHeyen, Allison VanderHeyen (Peter). Nephews – Jason Tyo, Nathan Tyo (Heather), Seth Kosmach, Nick VanderHeyen (Angelica), Joseph VanderHeyden. Also, grand-nieces and -nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Mary (Griffin) and August Kosmach, and his nephew Jimmy Picinich (Kelli).

John chose to be cremated. A private memorial will be held for him by his family. Prayers for John are gratefully welcomed.

If anyone would like to make a donation in John’s name, they can be made to Evergreen Hospice Care in Kirkland, WA.

Thank you to all who had an impact on our father’s and brother’s life.