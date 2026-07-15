Morgan Community Association, free yoga for 12-step recovery, crafting, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list for today/tonight, with highlights mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Some local sites are now open – see our story for locations and other information.

strong>TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today at 12:08 pm, it’s out to -3.6 feet. Tread lightly!

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

SUMMER QUEST: Today, 3-4:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), Xochimilco mixed media:

In this workshop led by Amaranta Sandys, you will learn how to draw and illustrate an Ajolote, an incredible salamander from Lake Xochimiloco, that regrows its limbs and organs – a process that fascinates scientists.

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: New listing! Wednesdays for next month and a half, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Elliott Bay Brewing (4720 California SW).

STAFF DJ NIGHT AT EASY STREET: 6-8 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), tonight’s staff DJ is Wyatt, and “every song is guaranteed to be a surprise.”

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH SPEAKING: New local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Live, work, shop, and/or study in the Morgan Junction area? Come see and hear what’s up in your community! 7 pm at Alki Arts (6030 California SW) or online – attendance link is in the agenda document.

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays, tonight’s Hollywood Blockbuster Night … Admiral Pub has trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), pm … Or, sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!