TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge trouble for second time today; bike/foot path is open

January 23, 2025 2:24 pm
(Screengrab from SDOT camera)

2:24 PM: The West Seattle low bridge is out of service again – second time today. We mentioned the first round of trouble early this morning in our daily traffic roundup; it was back in service just after 7 am. Now it’s malfunctioning again, so if you were headed that way, use another route. (We know that’s easier said than done for bicycle/foot path users.)

2:45 PM: A commenter notes that bicycle riders are getting through, and we just saw that happen via the live feed, but we’re also checking with SDOT to verify.

3 PM: SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson verifies that riders/walkers/runners/etc. CAN use the path. The motor-vehicle lanes remain closed.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge trouble for second time today; bike/foot path is open"

  • Chris January 23, 2025 (2:38 pm)
    I’m told from someone who just rode through that the cycle/pedestrian path is still open.

    • WSB January 23, 2025 (2:44 pm)
      Someone texted me that but I’m checking with SDOT as I’ve also seen someone turn around (on the live feed) – though just now, someone went through.

      • Chris January 23, 2025 (2:49 pm)
        Ah yep, that was me that texted you — thanks for the updates here!

  • Question Authority January 23, 2025 (2:58 pm)
    It may be related to cold weather as components shrink and bind or limit switches lose tolerance.  Issues happen in the heat of Summer as well, they actually spray water on all metal bridges to cool them.

