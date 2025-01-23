TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge trouble for second time today; bike/foot path is open

(Screengrab from SDOT camera)

2:24 PM: The West Seattle low bridge is out of service again – second time today. We mentioned the first round of trouble early this morning in our daily traffic roundup; it was back in service just after 7 am. Now it’s malfunctioning again, so if you were headed that way, use another route. (We know that’s easier said than done for bicycle/foot path users.)

2:45 PM: A commenter notes that bicycle riders are getting through, and we just saw that happen via the live feed, but we’re also checking with SDOT to verify.

3 PM: SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson verifies that riders/walkers/runners/etc. CAN use the path. The motor-vehicle lanes remain closed.