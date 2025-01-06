The list for your West Seattle Monday

(Live SDOT cam in the heart of The Junction)

Post-holiday routines are resuming – here’s the list for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood-donation pop-up in West Seattle today – check if appointments remain. (4001 44th SW)

A CLEANER ALKI: The local volunteer cleanup group is out until 11:30 am in South Park:

We’ll be Sprucing along the Duwamish Trail South Park Connector to clear leaves and foliage growing out onto the trail. The stretch we’ll work on runs about two city blocks so you can park on either end though we’ll likely park on the south end by 10th Ave. S. & S. Henderson by the pedestrian overpass bridge over 99. The other end of the trail comes out at S. Trenton. We’ll be cutting back brambles, scraping the trail and limbing low hanging branches. There will also be trash-picking opportunities along the path and into the woods. Feel free to reach out with any questions at 206-852-9552.

FREE SEEDS: That’s one of the rewards you can get if you help out with this – High Point Library invites volunteers to drop in 11 am-1 pm and help pack seeds for the HP Seed Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnamhas music Monday nights, with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm, it’s Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

