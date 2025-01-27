UPDATE: Water break in Arbor Heights

8:39 PM: Thanks for the tip and photo! A reader reports a water break on 35th SW just north of SW 108th has left “all of 35th covered in water down the hill.” A Seattle Public Utilities crew has arrived, they report (though the break is not yet on the SPU water-trouble map). Reminder that breaks may stir up sediment (rust) in nearby lines, so if you’re in the area you might notice “brown water” – call SPU at 206-386-1800 if you do, to be sure they’re aware that’s happened.

8:54 PM: Update from our tipster: “Looks like they may have isolated it, and turned off the water for that location. SPU has left. Though 35th is covered in water from 108th to around 112th. Could get icy overnight.”