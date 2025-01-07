READER REPORT: Anyone missing this blue Lexus?

An observant neighbor says this plateless Lexus has been in the Admiral Safeway lot for at least two days and has reported it to police as a possible stolen car. In case it’s yours …
Make: Lexus
Model: ES 330 (4-door sedan)
Year: (?) late model
Color: Dark Blue
No license plates either front nor back.
No temporary license tag in the back window.
It has a long scratch along the entire length of the passenger side; especially the front passenger door.
Car is quite dirty; looks like it’s been there for awhile.
I hope this info proves helpful to anyone who may be looking for that car!
