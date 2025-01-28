LUNAR NEW YEAR: State observation Wednesday; three celebrations coming up in West Seattle

Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 29) is the day our state will officially observe Lunar New Year. We’ve received announcements about three celebrations coming up in West Seattle as the Year of the Snake begins:

(2023 photo courtesy Vietnamese Cultural Center of West Seattle)

SATURDAY, VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center at 2236 SW Orchard welcomes everyone to join its Vietnamese New Year celebration this Saturday (February 1), noon-3 pm, with festivities including a lion dance and flag-raising.

FEBRUARY 7, WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: For the second year, the WSHS AAPI Club and Chinese Program are presenting a Lunar New Year celebration, promising food, music, and culture, 7-8:30 pm in the school’s commons (3000 California SW).

FEBRUARY 8, SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: The garden just north of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW) promises a Lunar New Year Festival, with performances and other activities, 11 am-3 pm. Free, but $6 donation appreciated.