How you can help shape the future of ‘Downtown West Seattle’

(2023 photo by Paul Weatherman, Summer Fest stage/beer garden area on California north of Oregon)

The West Seattle Junction business district has been nicknamed “Downtown West Seattle.” Its businesses comprise the West Seattle Junction Association, one of more than a dozen such “business improvement associations” around the city, and it’s led by a board. Right now that board has three vacancies, and we learned this week from WSJA executive director Chris Mackay that one of those board spots is open to community members who are not part of the business community. You’d be expected to attend a monthly in-person meeting – fourth Wednesdays, except August and September, noon at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW) – and to serve for three years. The WSJA oversees and organizes events from West Seattle Summer Fest, Hometown Holidays, and the Halloween/Fall Festival to Art Walk, Wine Walk, and Book Club, as well as a variety of other programs and services large and small, from flower baskets to flags to cleaning and security services. Want to be part of overseeing all that? Contact Mackay at chris@wsjunction.org – applications are open until February 15, and new members will be elected at the annual membership meeting in late March.