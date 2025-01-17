Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Olympic Mountains’ appearance this morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

The weekend is almost here! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) hosts the annual Seattle Colleges celebration of Dr. King, 9:30 pm to 2 pm at Brockey Center, main program 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

CITY LIGHT’S ‘BOMB CYCLONE’ OUTAGE RESPONSE: The utility’s report to city councilmembers is one of the items on this morning’s meeting of the council’s Sustainability, City Light, Arts & Culture Committee, 9:30 am. Here’s the agenda; you can watch via Seattle Channel.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am free drop-in indoor play at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd): “Stay ‘N’ Play is our Friday morning open gym for infants and preschool kids. We open up our lower level with games, toys, a bouncy house and more for kids to run and play.”

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GAME NIGHT: It’s Monthly Game Night @ Spruce Hill Winery (WSB sponsor) and T2 Cellar, just minutes away, 6 pm in SODO (2960 4th Ave. S.). “Bring your own board game or cards or use ours. We will have 10% off bottles purchased for consumption in the tasting room, and $5 off a cheese plate when you buy two glasses of wine. Contact info@sprucehillwinery.com or T2Cellar@gmail.com to make a reservation.”

KENYON HALL SHOWCASE: Monthly songwriter incubator open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), signups at 6, music at 6:30 – more info here.

REIKI SOUND BATH: 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska), tickets here.

ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: Foul Blooded, Dead Electric, Pharaohs Comet perform at 8 pm (doors at 7) to celebrate Foul Blooded‘s new album, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ B——-d tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates. Tonight’s slate: ILS, Glose.

