UPDATE: Fire on 24th SW

January 5, 2025 8:35 am
(Added: Photo sent by Sean)

8:35 AM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire has a “full response” at the scene of a house fire in the 6500 block of 24th SW [map].

8:38 AM: Firefighters just told dispatch they have the fire under control.

8:43 AM: And they’ve now called the fire “tapped” (out). They’re dismissing some of the responding units. No report of injuries so far.

9:31 AM: SFD’s investigator is at the scene to try to deduce what caused the fire. As the first tip reminded us, this is on city-owned property (records show the sale in 2022), in an area near Longfellow Creek that’s drawn attention for drainage issues and development controversies over the years.

