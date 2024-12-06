BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers plans to move after the holidays

After five years, independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers is moving out of Morgan Junction. Co-proprietor Desirae Wilkerson confirms to WSB that the shop will move to a new location in the West Seattle Junction early next year. “We will be moving into the left [north] side of the Windermere building – it’s double the square footage and will allow us to have more seating and room for bookstore events. The biggest reason we are moving though, is location.” The Junction gets foot traffic year-round, while the current location is slow outside of the holiday season, Desirae says. As for timing, “Our lease is up on January 31st and we expect to close for a bit to move everything over and open back up early February.” She says they’ve been looking for another location for about a year. And she believes they’ll synergize with The Junction’s longtime bookstore Pegasus Book Exchange – she says the two stores share lots of customers and Paper Boat points people to Pegasus all the time when something’s not in their stock.