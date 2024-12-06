West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers plans to move after the holidays

December 6, 2024 11:38 am
After five years, independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers is moving out of Morgan Junction. Co-proprietor Desirae Wilkerson confirms to WSB that the shop will move to a new location in the West Seattle Junction early next year. “We will be moving into the left [north] side of the Windermere building – it’s double the square footage and will allow us to have more seating and room for bookstore events. The biggest reason we are moving though, is location.” The Junction gets foot traffic year-round, while the current location is slow outside of the holiday season, Desirae says. As for timing, “Our lease is up on January 31st and we expect to close for a bit to move everything over and open back up early February.” She says they’ve been looking for another location for about a year. And she believes they’ll synergize with The Junction’s longtime bookstore Pegasus Book Exchange – she says the two stores share lots of customers and Paper Boat points people to Pegasus all the time when something’s not in their stock.

  • Kristina December 6, 2024 (11:55 am)
    That I will (still) live in walking distance to TWO bookstores is one of the great joys of my life! I would particularly love to attend bookish events at the bigger location… that’s a fabulous idea. I absolutely adore Pegasus and their used books but buy enough books to support more than one bookstore, and I hope both bookstores thrive. 

  • Deb December 6, 2024 (12:05 pm)
    What a fantastic  historic building for such a terrific business! The Morgan Junction community sure will miss you Paper Boat Booksellers but we are so excited for your expansion! Best of Luck!!!

  • JustSarah December 6, 2024 (12:06 pm)
    I’m so happy for the PBB team, and for us West Seattleites who will have an even larger awesome local shop for new books, and as mentioned, a stone’s throw from Pegasus. My book shopping will become even more efficient, even though PBB will be farther from my home. 

