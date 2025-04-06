BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Checking in on future West Seattle Junction bar/restaurant Indofusion

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Chicken tikka masala quesadillas.

That’s just one of the “fusion” concepts in the works for Indofusion, whose proprietors – the Virk family, who have long operated Maharaja Cuisine of India (and other non-West Seattle restaurants) – say they’re hoping to open within weeks.

We sat down with Shawn Virk (above right), son of Sam Virk (who joined us late in the chat), this week to talk a bit about the bar/restaurant – which, as you might guess from that description, will be a 21+-only establishment. It’s at 4719 California SW, in the space where Taqueria Guaymas closed three and a half years ago, after the Virks bought the building.

The final name for the Virks’ new venture appeared on signage in December, at which time workers on site told us they hoped to be open soon, but the family now tells us the delays have included waiting for specialized equipment, plus chef training. (Their head chef will be someone who’s worked as an Indochinese cuisine chef his entire career, they told us.)

But as much as food, they’ll be focused on beverages. The food, though, will incorporate some favorites from Maharaja, Shawn Virk told us – and those “fusion” touches, so in addition to the aforementioned quesadillas, you might find chicken tikka tacos and pandeer tacos. Garlic naan bread will be incorporated into a pizza-type flatbread. Some other possibilities under discussion include tandoori dumplings and Gobi Manchurian. “You won’t find these dishes anywhere else.” They’re also promising to satisfy diners with quantity as well as quality.

They’ve been focused on decor, too; it’s a fairly small space, and they have some special wood paneling on the way. They’re hoping overall for a somewhat upscale (“elevated”) ambience, which is the case with one of their other restaurants, rebranded as Clove, at Renton Landing. While the facade of the space has remained bleak during the 3+ years of vacancy, Sam Virk says they’re planning to upgrade the entrance and windows (which will open) to fix that.

Hours? Not finalized as of our chat but likely to be long days/nights as is the case with Maharaja, which has undergone some changes lately too – more on that in a future story.