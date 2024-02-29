BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Bel Gatto now open in Fauntleroy

After two tips that Bel Gatto in Fauntleroy planned to open first thing this morning, we just went down to 9253 45th SW, and indeed, it’s open. This is the new bakery-and-more eatery in the space where The Original Bakery closed a year ago.

Proprietor Peter Levy of Chow Foods – which also operates Endolyne Joe’s next door – announced earlier this month that Bel Gatto (“a handsome cat”) was close to opening, and provided these details on what it’s offering.

Hours will be 7 am-7 pm for starters, seven days a week.