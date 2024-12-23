West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Pecos Pit shuts down

December 23, 2024 5:04 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

We got questions over the weekend about this year’s second wave of social-media rumors that Pecos Pit was closing. This time, they were true – a reader tells us last night was the finale, and tonight this sign is posted at the 35th/Fauntleroy location:

It’s been almost 10 years since we first reported that the barbecue restaurant was moving into the Seattle City Light-owned location previously occupied by teriyaki restaurants (Beni Hoshi, preceded by Yasuko’s). The site is now in the path of West Seattle light rail’s planned Avalon station.

  • CarDriver December 23, 2024 (5:14 pm)
    Hopefully the reason they did/had to close will come out. Wonder if the impending light rail had anything to do with it.

    • WSB December 23, 2024 (5:48 pm)
      The station proximity is noted in the story. But keep in mind that construction is still at least three years away. I have more to add to this once I get back to the desk; also by way of background, they had previously sidelined their food trucks to focus on keeping the restaurants open, according to this page on the PP website
      https://www.pecospit.com/trucks – it’s undated but it’s been up a while.

  • Enginerd December 23, 2024 (5:31 pm)
    Noooooo!!!

