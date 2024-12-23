BIZNOTE: Pecos Pit shuts down

We got questions over the weekend about this year’s second wave of social-media rumors that Pecos Pit was closing. This time, they were true – a reader tells us last night was the finale, and tonight this sign is posted at the 35th/Fauntleroy location:

It’s been almost 10 years since we first reported that the barbecue restaurant was moving into the Seattle City Light-owned location previously occupied by teriyaki restaurants (Beni Hoshi, preceded by Yasuko’s). The site is now in the path of West Seattle light rail’s planned Avalon station.