BIZNOTE: Change on the way for another Admiral Junction corner

Two corners of Admiral/California have vacancies – and now we’ve learned that change is on the way for a third. After reader tips, we’ve confirmed with Cori Luckenbach that she’s planning to close Bebop Waffle Shop at year’s end, after a decade. But the intersection’s southeast corner is not going dark – she plans a reinvention:

There IS a silver lining. The flower shop is moving to all-online ordering and they will be moving out of the space (sometime next year). I plan on taking over the entire space and converting it into an event space. Which I have experience with from running South Park Hall. In January I’ll be selling a bunch of our furniture and equipment then beginning the remodel. For me pivoting to an event space will support the local restaurants that want to offer catering and also have space for people to come together with events that I’ll curate and a space for people to rent.

Since our email exchange, Cori has published this official announcement, including:

MANY people are asking how to support me during this transition and all I ask is come TIP my staff, pay in CASH, tip in CASH, buy all our merch, lobby for tax breaks for small businesses, AND BOOK the space when we open.

Before rebranding as Bebop, Cori’s shop in the front of the corner space shared with Flower Lab was the Admiral Bird coffee shop.