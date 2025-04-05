WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 28 options!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

First Saturday of April, warm-ish weather, and much to do! Highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE-AND-TAKE SALE AT HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: As previewed here – bring donations 8-10 am; rummaging starts 9 am; everything is free – give what you can, take what you need, monetary donations benefit the Highland Park Elementary PTA. (1012 SW Trenton)

MOON ROOM ANNIVERSARY SALE: Moon Room Shop and Wellness (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) is celebrating its third anniversary and “running a 20% off sale both in-store and online” again today. Sale hours: Shop online any time; in person, 11 am-5 pm today.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Start your weekend on the run! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

CHIEF SEALTH BOYS’ SOCCER DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Eat at Nacho Mama’s Frybread Café in South Delridge 10 am-8 pm today and a percentage of the proceeds goes to the Chief Sealth International High School boys-soccer team! (9418 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN HOUSE & PLAY DATE: Come hang out at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW) 10 am-noon and see what it’s all about.

SHREDDING! 10:30 am-1:30 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), $10 suggested donation to benefit programs at DCC.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Jon Wall on uke and harmonica, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: First one of the series! 11 am, register here, and meet at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens).

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – but if you don’t already have a slot reserved, you’re probably out of luck.

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time is back at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

NOT GOING TO ‘HANDS OFF’ AT SEATTLE CENTER – but support its goals? Two impromptu West Seattle gatherings are planned, 11:30 am at Walk-All-Ways in The Junction, 2 pm at Admiral/California, as previewed here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

SOLITARY BEE CLASS AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: 12 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), info and registration here.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

ART EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION: “Slices of Life” at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), opening reception 5-7 pm.

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL GALA & ONLINE AUCTION: If you don’t have tickets to the 6:30 pm gala, you’re out of luck, but you CAN still bid in the online auction.

CAPPING DAY LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Capping Day live performance & record-release party. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, The Pigeon & The Dove at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with DJ Tomas at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Want to sing on your Saturday night? 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!