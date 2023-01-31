BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing

West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing that The Original Bakery will close its doors at the end of February. Our last day will be Sunday 2/26/2023.

After nearly fifty years of doing business, Bernie is retiring. He says it’s been a good run. We have seen so many kids, employees and customers, growing up before our eyes. We have experienced so much joy seeing those grown-up kids bring their children to enjoy their favorite bakery treats. We truly have appreciated the love and support from our community over the years. The Original Bakery’s history dates to the 1930s. Our family has had the pleasure of being the fourth generation of families to run this business. We had hoped to sell the business and pass the baton. I may open a bakery café sometime down the road when my daughter is grown up.

The bakery’s space is slated to be rented and developed by Peter Levy of Chow Foods/Endolyne Joe’s.

Come say farewell. We will miss the bakery and the people more than we can say in just words. For me, Bernie’s daughter, it’s been like a second home growing up. I look forward to relaxing and vacationing with my Dad more in the near future!