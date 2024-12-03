You asked, so we asked: Progress report on Beach Drive gas-pipeline work, lasting longer than planned

Our photo shows work – with traffic flagging – continuing today on the Puget Sound Energy gas-pipeline project on the south end of Beach Drive SW. A commenter recently asked for a progress report, so we asked PSE after the holiday weekend. A spokesperson tells WSB, “Construction on the upgraded natural gas system will be finished mid-January 2025.” The commenter also wondered about restoration on the patched and plated cuts in the road; here’s what PSE tells us about that: “Due to weather, the final restoration will happen in April 2025. Once done, there will be updated ADA ramps, restriping of the fog and yellow centerline and road improvements, along with the updated natural-gas system.” Work started more than half a year ago, two years later than originally planned because of what PSE attributed to permitting delays. The work (shown in section-by-section detail here) was originally projected to be done by now.