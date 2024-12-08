WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 events!

(Saturday photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Again today, we have two lists for you – first, the holiday happenings, from our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FINAL DAY FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL BOOK FAIR: Last day to make purchases at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and have part of the proceeds benefit Alki Co-op Preschool!

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: Winter-clothing flash sale, 10 am-6 pm at the shop! (3602 SW Alaska)

HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR AT OLG, LAST DAY: The popular fair-trade-gift fair concludes at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 9:30 am-1:30 pm. (35th/Myrtle)

HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights is hosting a holiday show & sale again this year, featuring artists who work with clay: 1-5 pm today. (4208 SW 100th)

VASHON ISLAND HOLIDAY STUDIO TOUR: Take a ferry to explore this event! “Vashon Island artists offer art lovers and gift shoppers a fun and inspirational event, the Vashon Island Holiday Studio Tour, continuing today, 10 am to 4 pm. The tour, which is organized by Vashon Island Visual Artists, features 44 studios and galleries representing more than 140 artists and craftspeople. The organization’s website also offers an interactive online map with details about each studio or gallery.”

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Open 7 days a week until Christmas – that includes 11 am-5 pm today. (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SHOP SMALL SOUTH PARK: Go explore our neighboring community during their 11 am-4 pm art market, plus “retail crawl” at many SP small businesses. Details in our calendar listing. (14th Ave. S./S. Cloverdale)

GRINCH AND GRAHAMS: 1:00-2:30 pm. Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill)

Family Holiday Event! FREE! “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” the beloved 30-minute holiday classic movie, followed by making and decorating graham-cracker houses! All welcome!

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: ArtsWest‘s holiday musical has a 3 pm matinée today; get your ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

THE KENNEY CHIMES CHOIR: “The Kenney, 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW, 2 pm, Chime In for The Holidays! Join The Kenney Chimes Choir featuring The WestSide Ringers and The Kenney Singers for Carols At The Kenney! (Event is free, donations welcome) Email: tickets@thekenney,org to reserve your seat.”

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

And here’s the non-holiday list with everything else – mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Ampersand (2536 Alki SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with almost-winter produce (root vegetables! greens!), plus beverages, holiday greenery, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

THE DOWNTOWN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: This WSB sponsor welcomes families to its independent high school campus downtown today, 12:45-3 pm. (160 John Street)

‘THE RAKE’S PROGRESS,’ FINAL PERFORMANCE: Last chance to catch the Chief Sealth IHS student performance! 2 pm in the campus Performing Arts Center – ticketing and other details are in our preview. (2600 SW Thistle)

BABY MOTOR-SKILLS PLAY GROUP: 3:30 pm at Viva Arts, geared toward 3 months to pre-crawling. Preregister here. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIGHLINE PREMIER FC INFO NIGHT: 6 pm online, for families interested in this soccer league – details in our calendar listing.

JET CITY IMPROV AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, “a night of laughter and musical magic.” (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!