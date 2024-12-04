THEATER: ‘Rake’s Progress’ opens Thursday at Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos from Tuesday’s dress rehearsal)

Bayfest Youth Theatre‘s Robert Shampain says his students in the Chief Sealth International High School drama program are about to open “one of our best shows ever”! We stopped by last night for their dress rehearsal of “The Rake’s Progress” – here’s how they’re inviting you to come see:

What do Mozart and Lady Gaga have in common? Their music is great, they both like to have a good time, and they’re both featured in our fall play, “The Rake’s Progress” – a modern 18th century fable about Love, Temptation, Greed, and the wages of sin. Sound heavy? IT’S NOT!!!! It’s fun, sweet, rollicking, funny and a little devilish (at times…) With great costumes, sets, and lights in our newly-upgraded Performing Arts Center, this is fun for the whole family, and by buying tickets you will be supporting the Sealth Drama Program, which has lost a huge amount of funding this year due to school district budget cuts. Come and support our very hard working teen actors, designers and techs, and crew, who have been putting this show together since September.

Showtimes in the CSIHS auditorium (west side of campus, 2600 SW Thistle):

Thursday, December 5th – 7:30 PM, Friday, December 6th – 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 7th – 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7th – 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 8th – 2:00 PM

You can buy advance tickets online here – $14 adults, $9 students – or at the door, $17 adults, $12 students.