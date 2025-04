Earlier this week, we reported on the West Seattle Lions Club‘s plan to clean up Veterans’ Park, the triangle where 16th/Delridge/Roxbury meet, tomorrow. Jimie Martin from the club called today to say they’ve scrapped the plan because the city, which is responsible for this little scrap of right-of-way, is taking responsibility for painting over the tagging and cleaning up the spot instead. She says that came after eight years of nagging!