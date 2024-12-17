VIDEO: Game on! at West Seattle Arcade’s new Alki Beach annex, Gary’s Place

The second of two ceremonial ribboncuttings late today at Gary’s Place, the new sibling to West Seattle Arcade, was in tribute to its namesake, Gary Cichy. The plaque co-proprietor Elyssa Cichy (his daughter-in-law) held has a permanent spot on the wall by the bar in the back:

Elyssa explains that Gary’s Place – which is all ages, but minors must be accompanied by adults – complements West Seattle Arcade with features that customers asked for: More classic games, pinball, pizza, beer, and snacks, for example. Here’s the menu:

In the back you’ll also find those classic games including these:

Along the front east wall, nine pinball games, with movie and TV themes from “Jaws” to “X-Files“:

If you feel like moving while you play, how about “Dance Dance Revolution“?

Tonight is technically a “soft-opening” in tandem with the ribboncutting organized by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce (a welcome event for the Alki business district after two unrelated recent sudden shutdowns). Friday (December 19) is the official opening night. Gary’s Place hours are noon-11 pm Mondays-Thursdays, noon until midnight Fridays, 11 am to midnight Saturdays, 11 am to 11 pm Sundays, at 2820 Alki SW.