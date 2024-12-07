HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle’s most-convenient coat and food drive of the season

(WSB photos)

Turn in at that sign on the north side of SW Oregon east of 42nd, behind Hope Lutheran, and you’ll find the Caudle Family with their annual drop-off coats-and-food drive.

From left, Leah, Dominic, Tim, and Atticus Caudle have collected thousands of pounds of food and hundreds of coats since Atticus started this in 2020. They’d love to have you add to the totals today. The West Seattle Food Bank – which provides clothing as well as food to people in need – distributes what you drop off. Drive in, ride in, walk in, run in before 3 pm and they’ll do the unloading of whatever you bring!