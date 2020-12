(WSB photo)

Atticus is an eighth-grader at Hope Lutheran School and that’s where he’s spending his Saturday, collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank. His no-contact (drive up/ride up) food drive – mentioned in our calendar and daily preview – is on until 3 pm in the church/school parking lot off SW Oregon, east of 42nd SW. Here’s the WSFB “wish list” for food donations. (Monetary donations are appreciated, too.)