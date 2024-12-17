FERRY ALERT: 1 more day without ‘bonus boat’ on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

The Triangle Route has been without the third “bonus boat,” the one that is used to catch up between regular sailings, since Monday, when M/V Sealth had to move to the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route after M/V Tillikum needed emergency repairs. The Tillikum is fixed so WSF will send it this way to be the “bonus boat” as of Thursday (December 19), lasting about two weeks. Then Tillikum goes out of service for maintenance; WSF hopes to be able to use another boat TBA as the “bonus boat” then. WSF says it hopes that “this plan minimizes disruptions and allows for reliable service the next few weeks.” Tillikum has almost the same capacity as Sealth – 87 vehicles compared to 90.