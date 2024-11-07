West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

November 7, 2024
6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, November 7.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:03 am, while sunset will be at 4:42 pm.

(Wednesday morning photo by James Bratsanos)

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the south half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the north side. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – Regular 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Sealth as the unscheduled third boat; check here for last-minute changes. UPDATE: The Sealth has replaced Cathlamet, which is in need of repairs, so capacity is reduced.

Metro buses todayRegular schedule.

Water Taxi todayRegular schedule. Both routes out of service on Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

